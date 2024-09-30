Maadhav’s debut film ‘Mr. Idiot’ promises a grand entertainment experience

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s nephew, Maadhav, is making his debut in the upcoming film "Mr. Idiot," starring alongside Simran Sharma. Directed by Gowri Ronanki of "Pelli Sanda D" fame, the film is produced by JJR Ravichand under JJR Entertainments LLP, with Yalamanchi Rani presenting it. The trailer was recently launched in Hyderabad, creating a buzz among fans and the film fraternity.

Cinematographer Ram Reddy and music director Anup Rubens praised the trailer, highlighting the promising performances of Maadhav and Simran, who appear confident despite being newcomers. Producer Bekkem Venugopal emphasized the movie's strong technical team and called it an engaging family entertainer. Editor Viplav Nyshadham also commended the film's content and performances.

Director Gowri Ronanki expressed confidence in the movie’s storyline, emphasizing the talented teamwork that brought "Mr. Idiot" to life. Maadhav thanked his uncle Ravi Teja for his support and expressed excitement about his debut. He assured fans that the delay in release was to ensure the film's quality.

Chief guest at the trailer launch, director Prasanth Varma, praised Maadhav's energy and the support of industry members. He encouraged audiences to catch "Mr. Idiot" in theaters this November, predicting it will captivate viewers with its lively performances and entertaining storyline.

"Mr. Idiot" is set for a grand theatrical release this November, promising a fun and engaging cinematic experience.