Maestro: Here Is The First Glimpse Of Nithiin’s Untold Story

Today being Tollywood's young actor Nithiin's 38th birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie 'Maestro' have unveiled the first look and title poster a couple of hours ago. Off late, they also released the first glimpse video of the movie and created a buzz on social media. Nithiin looked terrific in the poster and raised the expectations on the movie to a notch higher.

This 'Check' actor shared the first glimpse of Maestro movie on his Twitter page and introduced his character to all his fans… Have a look!

In this video, Nithiin is seen submerged in a water bucket. The video starts off with Nithiin playing the piano and a cat is also seen stepping on the piano. Immediately, the sub-merge scene takes up the pace and then finally, the makers wish him 'Happy Birthday' sharing his look from the movie.

Sharing the first glimpse video, he also wrote, "Behind every note Musical score, there is an untold storyMan!

This is the first look poster of the movie where Nithiin is seen essaying the role of a blind person.

This is the title poster of Nithiin's upcoming movie. The film is titled as 'Maestro' and shows off Nithiin in a suave look wearing a suit. His classy look holding the stick along with bloodstains on the steps reveals that it is an intense crime thriller.

This movie is a remake of the Hindi movie 'Andhadhun'. Maestro movie is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and is produced by N Sudhakar Reddy, N Nikita Reddy and Rajkumar Akella under the Sreshth Movies banner. This movie will be released on 11th June 2021.

Well, the Hindi version Andhadhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is bankrolled by Sudhanshu Vats, Ajit Andhare, Gaurav Nanda, Ashok Vasodia, Kewal Garg and Sanjay Routray under Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, PixMaker Studios and Picture Maker Studios banners. This movie had Radhika Apte and Tabu as the lead actresses while Zakir Hussain and Anil Dhawan played prominent roles in this movie. Going with the story, it is a murder mystery… Ayushmann essayed the role of Aakash who gets trapped in Simi's (Tabu) plan. He accidentally turns blind after being drugged by her. He also loses his love and gets stuck in the kidnap plan. Finally, he gets escapes and lands in Europe living his dream of becoming an ace pianist.