Magadheera Re-release Announced: Find Out More Inside

Geetha Arts, owned by Allu Arvind, recently re-released their 2008 film, Jalsa, on the eve of Pawan Kalyan's birthday. The film's 4K projection version was screened in a record number of screens both in domestic circuits and overseas. The re-release of Jalsa created an all-time record among films that had a re-release in recent times. Cashing in on the craze of Pawan Kalyan and director Trivikram, the film grossed more than Rs 3 crore.

As a New Year special, a few weeks back, Pawan Kalyan's iconic hit, Kushi's 4K version was screened across twin Telugu states and witnessed a sensational run for three days, breaching solid revenues.



Now, the latest news is that Geetha Arts is planning to re-release ace director SS Rajamouli and Mega Powerstar Ram Charan's blockbuster, Magadheera. If everything goes as planned, the remastered version of Magadheera will be out in March last week as Ram Charan's birthday special.



Magadheera, which was released in 2009, shattered all existing records and became the first Telugu film to collect more than Rs 60 crore share at the worldwide box office. The success of Magadheera gave confidence to director SS Rajamouli to think bigger and do films like Baahubali. The film starred Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, and MM Keeravaani composed the soundtracks for this landmark film.



The re-release of Magadheera is a great opportunity for fans of the film to relive the magic of the original, and for new audiences to experience the film for the first time. The remastered version of the film promises to be even more visually stunning and emotionally impactful than the original. With the film's release date coming up soon, fans are eagerly waiting for the re-release of Magadheera.

