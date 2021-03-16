'Maha Samudram' similar to this 1982 film?

Tollywood: Ajay Bhupathi who marked his debut with super hit movie 'RX100' is all set to come up with the 'Maha Samudram' movie in which young hero Sharwanand and Siddharth are playing the lead roles.

Touted to be an intense love drama, an interesting update about the movie is currently doing rounds on the Internet. According to the buzz, Maha Samudram is vaguely based on super hit Telugu movie Nalugu Stambalata which was released back in 1982. Nalugu Stambalata is also a love story featuring Naresh, Poornima and Pradeep in lead roles under the direction of legendary director Jandhyala. The hard-hitting plot of the movie made it one of the biggest blockbusters. Now, Ajay Bhupathi has penned the script which is somewhat similar to the 1982 released Jandhyala movie.

Anu Emmanuel and Aditi Rao Hydari are playing the female lead in this movie. Earlier, Naga Chaitanya and Ravi Teja turned down Maha Samudram script before Sharwanand picked it up.