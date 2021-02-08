Mahesh Babu in love with Dubai

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting his latest film in Dubai. The actor was extremely impressed with the locations in the country. He is also in awe with the hospitality provided to him. He shared the same on social media.



"Filming for #SarkaruVaariPaata at Sharjah's Mleiha (@discovermleiha) was truly a unique experience! The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favorite for a long time to come! Appreciate the warmth and hospitality." posted Mahesh Babu on his Twitter profile.

Earlier, he supported a startup in Dubai. "It's been an amazing experience shooting for #SarkaruVaariPaata at @in5dubai. Really impressed by how they help aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups transform their ideas into reality. Appreciate the warm welcome! Good luck #In5" shared Mahesh Babu, along with the pictures.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is progressing in Dubai and the film unit will soon begin the next schedule shoot in Hyderabad.