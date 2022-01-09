Mahesh Babu Mourns For The Loss His Brother Ramesh Babu…

It is all known that Superstar Krishna's elder son Ramesh Babu passed away yesterday night at the age of 56. His last rights were held today a couple of hours ago at Mahaprasthanam. Superstar Krishna paid last rights to his son and turned emotional. Well, Mahesh Babu turned emotional and penned a heart-felt note on his Twitter… He is presently in quarantine as he was tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Dubai vacation.



Along with sharing a pic of Mahesh Babu, he also wrote, "You have been my inspiration, you have been my strength, you have been my courage, you have been my everything. If not for you, I would not have been half of the man I am today. Thank you for everything you've done for me. Now just rest... rest... In this life and if at all I have another, you'll always be my 'Annaya'. Love you forever and ever and ever."

Superstar Krishna's elder son Ramesh Babu was suffering from a lung ailment and he was also undergoing treatment for it. But suddenly, yesterday night, he suffered from a massive heart attack and breathed his last before he could reach the hospital itself. Well, his last rights were held at Mahaprasthanam and before that many of his family members and a few industry biggies paid their last visit at Padmalaya Studios.

Well, Mahesh who is now under quarantine due to Covid-19 couldn't attend to the last rights of his brother and mourned for his loss leaving a heart-felt note on social media.

Mahesh family's spokesperson also left an official statement jotting down, "Mahesh Babu is under quarantine due to Covid-19 and is unable to attend."

Superstar Krishna is seen paying his last right to his elder son Ramesh Babu…

This is the official statement of Ghattamaneni family… It reads, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever. In light of the current circumstances, we request all our well-wishers to adhere to the Covid-19 norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue."

Even many of the Tollywood actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Chiranjeevi and a few others mourned for the loss of Ramesh Babu…

Rakul Preet Singh

Extremely shocked by the sudden demise of #rameshbabugaru ! Strength to the entire family in such a difficult time ! May his soul RIP 🙏🏻 #gonetoosoon @urstrulyMahesh — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 9, 2022

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu ,@urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022

Ram Potheneni

Heartbreaking note..My sincere condolences to you and your family.May his soul Rest in Peace. 🙏 @urstrulyMahesh https://t.co/WL9svNOQtj — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) January 9, 2022

RIP Ramesh Babu…