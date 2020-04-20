Mahesh Babu Movie With Rajamouli Based On Mahabharat?

Tollywood: SS Rajamouli is one of the maverick filmmakers in Tollywood. He is a household name globally, thanks to the noise that his last movie Baahubali made across the world. The movie starred Prabhas, Nasser, Ramya Krishna, Tamanaah and Anushka in key roles and the period flick became a blockbuster. Interestingly, the sequel was a bigger hit, thanks to the characyer Kattappa.

Now, Rajamouli has moved on to his next project. The film is also one of his ambitious projects being made on a large scale. The film brings togther real life buddies Jr NTR and Ram charan in one frame. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt from Bollywood.

The movie was to hit theatres in July 2020 but was postponed because of a delay in production and now with the lockdown, it's bound to get postponed further.

The Tollywood filmmaker recently revealed that his next would be with Superstar Mahesh Babu. It may be recalled that this was a long pending project considering the fact that Mahesh had shared about his collaboration with the filmmaker way back in 2010. Now, I guess the time has finally arrived with Rajamouli himself revealing it in an interview. Now, people are wondering what genre of movie will the Rajamouli movie be.

We all know that the filmmaker doesn't make anything on a small scale all his movies—Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali and RRR are big budget movies with larger than life characters. So while people are wondering what the movie would be like with an actor like Mahesh Babu joining hands with a huge director like Rajamouli, we think we have stumbled upon the answer.

We think it's going to be based on mythology. Remember, during the RRR launch press meet, the director had said that he always wanted to do Mahabharat and he was considering casting Mahesh? Well. we think, this will be it.

Anyway, let's wait and watch what it's going to be like.