Mahesh Babu to replace Hrithik Roshan?

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu who is busy with "Sarkaru Vari Pata" film shooting under the direction of Parasuram is trying tomake his mark in Bollywood.

If the reports coming from film circles are to be believed, Mahesh Babu is approached for a Bollywood film and the actor recently met the team.

Madhu Mantena, the producer of "Ramayana 3D" met the "Maharshi" actor and discussed about the project. There are talks that Deepika Padukone will play the leading lady in this high budget mythological film.

Hrithik Roshan was initially approached for the role but the makers are now considering Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu is yet to take the final call on the opportunity. The scriptwork of the film is completed and the makers will announce the details about the cast, crew very soon.