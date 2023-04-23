Mahesh Babu unveils ‘Maama Mascheendra’ teaser 

Nitro Star Sudheer Babu will be next seen in the film "Maama Mascheendra." Sudheer Babu plays a triple role in this flick, and the first-look posters released in this regard grabbed the attention of movie buffs. Today the film's teaser was launched by Superstar Mahesh Babu.



The teaser piques interest right from its opening dialogue, and then Sudheer Babu is shown in different roles. Though the story isn't conveyed clearly, the teaser still holds the attention and looks quite entertaining and interesting at the same time.

Eesha Rebba is shown as a girl who wants to marry a man with a six-pack body. Also, Mrinalini Ravi, Harshavardhan, and Shakalaka Shankar are seen in the teaser.

Sudeer Babu is terrific in different roles, and we need to see how the three characters are connected. Directed by actor-filmmaker Harshavardhan, the film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Sonali Narang and Srishti of Srishti Celluloid present this Telugu and Hindi bilingual movie.

Chaitan Bharadwaj renders soundtracks. The release date is yet to be announced.