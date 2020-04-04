Mahesh Babu's Exclusive Time with Daughter

Superstar Mahesh Babu is following a strict social distancing at home right now. The star hero is watching Stuart Little along with his daughter Sitara. Both watched the first season in their home theatre. Mahesh tweeted the same and revealed that he is going to watch the next part tomorrow. The actor called that it was his exclusive time with daughter.

Father & Daughter exclusive! #StuartLittle❤️ Streaming now! #Lockdown mode💕 Can't wait to watch part 2 tomorrow😊 Let's all find our little something to do at home... loved ones will pull us all through this😍#StayHomeStaySafe🏠🙏 pic.twitter.com/lNuZfxwF3f — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 3, 2020

"Father & Daughter exclusive! #StuartLittle Streaming now! #Lockdown mode Can't wait to watch part 2 tomorrow Let's all find our little something to do at home... loved ones will pull us all through this #StayHomeStaySafe" tweeted Mahesh Babu posting a picture of him on the couch. Sitara is also seen alongside him on the couch.

Sitara runs her own youtube channel along with her friend Adya, daughter of director Vamshi Paidipally.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently busy working on his next film directed by Parasuram. The official announcement on the film will come out soon.