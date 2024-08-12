Mahesh Babu's 'Murari' Re-Release Creates History with Record Collections

The iconic Telugu film ‘Murari’ made a triumphant return to theaters last Friday, August 9, in celebration of superstar Mahesh Babu's birthday. The re-release of this 23-year-old classic has generated significant buzz, capturing the attention of fans and cinephiles alike. Anticipation had been building for weeks, and fans eagerly flocked to theaters to witness the magic of ‘Murari’ on the big screen once again.

The re-release of ‘Murari’ has exceeded all expectations at the box office, grossing an impressive Rs. 7.4 crore within just two days.

The makers of ‘Murari’ proudly released a poster commemorating this record-breaking feat, highlighting the film's global gross earnings of Rs. 7.4 crore in two days. The buzz surrounding ‘Murari’ has translated into packed theaters, with fans celebrating the re-release with unparalleled enthusiasm.

Murari's success has drawn comparisons with other notable Telugu film re-releases. Notably, Khushi, which holds the record for the highest collections among Telugu re-releases with Rs. 7.46 crore, has now found a formidable contender in Murari. With its current momentum, ‘Murari’ is poised to surpass ‘Khushi’ and become the highest-grossing Tollywood re-release. Additionally, ‘Murari’ has already outperformed Businessman, which grossed Rs. 5.8 crore in its re-release.

The re-release of ‘Murari’ has ignited a frenzy among Mahesh Babu's fans. Theaters have been filled with exuberant dances, cheers, and whistles, as fans celebrate their favorite star's classic film. The excitement has even spilled over into social media, where videos of fans getting married in theaters during the re-release have gone viral. The unusual spectacle caught the attention of Murari's director, Krishna Vamsi, who responded on Twitter, expressing his concerns about the appropriateness of such actions.

Originally released on February 17, 2001, ‘Murari’ is a supernatural family drama directed by Krishna Vamsi. The film, starring Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre, became a commercial success and remains a beloved classic in Telugu cinema. ‘Murari’ played a pivotal role in establishing Mahesh Babu as a leading actor in the industry, with its captivating storyline, memorable performances, and melodious music composed by Mani Sharma.

The film's ensemble cast, including Lakshmi, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Sukumari, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, Annapurna, Sudha, Shivaji Raja, and Ravi Babu, delivered stellar performances that contributed to the film's success. Produced by Ram Prasad Arts, ‘Murari’ continues to resonate with audiences, as evidenced by its extraordinary performance at the box office during its re-release.