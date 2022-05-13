Mahesh Babu's Remuneration for Sarkaru Vaari Paata Revealed

Tollywood Super Star Mahesh Babu is undoubtedly one of the star heroes in South India. In fact, he is one of the stars among India who receives the highest remuneration in India. His latest flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been released recently at the Box Office and running with a decent talk. Let's learn how much remuneration the star hero takes for a film.

As per the information from the trade experts, the star hero charges anywhere between Rs 35 crore and 50 crores per film, depending on a budget of the film. However, the actor spends a portion of his remuneration on social service activities like heart operations for children, village adoption, and other charity purposes. The actor has also produced the film, Major starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, which is ready for release in the month of June.