Mahesh Babu's Review On Venky Mama

Mahesh Babu
Venky Mama is one of the exciting projects in recent times. The film unit is happy with the way the film is generating revenues. Adding fuel to the collections, Mahesh came up with a tweet that works as gold for the team. Mahesh apparently watched Venky Mama and shared his review on the film.

Sharing his experience on Twitter, Mahesh wrote, "#VenkyMama is a thorough entertainer. Really enjoyed every bit of it. #Venkatesh garu and @chay_akkineni light up the screen with their Mama-Alludu chemistry 👌 A perfect blend of emotions, comedy and family values. Congratulations to the entire team."



Mahesh Babu is extremely busy with the shoot of the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru now. The makers released the third audio single from the film yesterday which received a positive response from everyone.

