35% drop in crime in Bapatla district

Bapatla: District Superintendent of Police B Umamaheshwar presented the annual crime report for 2025 at a press conference in Bapatla on Monday and highlighted significant achievements in crime control and public safety. The SP announced the district police recorded 5,285 cases in 2025, reflecting a 15 per cent decrease compared to the previous year. Serious crimes dropped by 19 per cent, while theft cases reduced by 7 per cent. POCSO cases saw a notable 35 per cent decline, and cybercrime cases decreased by 37 per cent. Special emphasis was placed on women’s safety, with five dedicated Shakti teams conducting 2,611 awareness programmes.

The initiative resulted in over 66,000 downloads of Shakti app. For road safety, nine special teams were formed, implementing ‘No Accident Day’ every Saturday across 19 police stations. The police achieved remarkable success in property recovery, retrieving Rs 3.62 crore worth of stolen goods and 60 motorcycles valued at Rs 40 lakh. Court convictions increased by 199 per cent, with 1,319 individuals sentenced to imprisonment. To combat drunk driving and open drinking, 10,833 cases were registered. The police also arrested accused from other States in five cybercrime cases involving digital arrests and fake websites.

SP Umamaheshwar commended the media’s role in taking police initiatives to the public and extended New Year greetings to journalists and police personnel.