Bharataiya Vigyan Sammelan concludes at NSU Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The 7th edition of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan (BVS) concluded successfully at the National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, on Monday. The four-day national-level conference brought together scientists, researchers, and scholars from across India and abroad.

Addressing the gathering at the valedictory session Prof K Subrahmanian from IIT Bombay said that India can achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat only when science and technology are supported by purity of thought, freedom from corruption, and adherence to strong values. He stressed that moral values are as important as technological progress for national development.

Vijnana Bharati National Organising Secretary Dr Shiv Kumar Sharma said that sustainable development is possible only through the integration of knowledge and science. He highlighted the need to combine traditional wisdom with modern scientific approaches.

NSU Vice Chancellor Prof G S R Krishna Murthy said it was a matter of great pride for the National Sanskrit University to host the Vijnana Bharati programme. He stated that the conference provided a platform for many scientists from India and other countries to present and discuss their research papers.

IIT Tirupati Director Prof K N Satyanarayana said that Vijnana Bharati had created an excellent platform through this conference to take the impact of science and technology to future generations of India.

Vijnana Bharati National General Secretary Vivekananda Pai explained the key highlights and outcomes of the four-day Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan, which focused on research, innovation, and India’s scientific heritage.

BVS Academic Coordinator Prof T V Bharat presented the conference report and said that a total of four plenary sessions and 28 academic sessions were held during the Sammelan.He informed that 250 research papers were presented and around 700 poster presentations were displayed as part of the event. BVS Convener Kompella Subbaraya Sastri also addressed the gathering.