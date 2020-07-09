Sarileru Neekevvaru creats another record!

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru released during Sankranthi and ended up as the biggest blockbuster. The film features Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj and others. Anil Ravipudi is the director of the movie. Already, the film's world premiere happened on the Television.

Recently, the film was telecasted for the second time and even in the second viewing, the film registered a new record. The film opened to a record 17.4 TRP in its second telecast which is phenomenal. The film just continues setting up new records. It is not always possible to maintain a big number in the second telecast but Mahesh and Anil's magic made it possible.

Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju jointly produced the film. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music for the movie.