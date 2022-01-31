Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Release Date Is Out!

Sarkaru Vaari Paata release date: After RRR, Bheemla Nayak, Acharya and F3 movie release dates, now the makers of Tollywood's superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' also zeroed in the release date. This is the big news of the day as the fans of Mahesh Babu were eagerly awaiting for this good news. After their long wait, the makers treated them and are all set to drop the movie in the theatres for this Summer itself!



Along with sharing a super cool poster of Mahesh Babu, they also wrote, "Superstar's #SarkaruVaariPaata worldwide release on May 12 #SVPOnMay12".

Mahesh Babu is seen relaxing keeping the cucumber slices on his eyes in a picturesque location. Even the GMB entertainment officials also dropped the good news on their Twitter page jotting down, "Date for the AuCTION is locked! #SarkaruVaariPaata worldwide release on May 12 #SVPOnMay12".

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. Well, Mahesh Babu recently took a break from the shooting as he was attacked with the Covid-19 virus and he also went to Dubai along with his family for the New Year vacation. Now, after everything goes well, the shooting will restart and the last schedule will be wrapped up soon!

Coming to the crew of this movie, S S Thaman will take care of the music department while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing will be done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Mahesh Babu and Thaman will reunite after seven years.