Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bheemla Nayak’ Blocked Two Release Dates

After dropping the release dates of RRR and Acharya movies, now, we are here with the announcement of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's 'Bheemla Nayak' release date! The makers of this multi-starrer movie have zeroed in two release dates and stated that they will finalize one according to the situation. As the big movies like RRR and Acharya have finalised their dates, even the makers of other movies are also announcing their dates to clear the confusion and have a healthy competition at the ticket windows!



As we have always promised, #BheemlaNayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting it in the theatres for you all. We intend to release the movie on 25th February or 1st April, whenever the situation improves! pic.twitter.com/7DfEFTF9gp — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) January 31, 2022

This post reads, "As we have always promised, Bheemla Nayak will be a massive theatrical experience. So, we have to wait for the pandemic to subside for presenting in the theatres for you all. We intend to release the film on 25th February, 2022, or 1st April, 2022, whenever the situation improves."

The most-awaited multi-starrer Bheemla Nayak film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his home banner Sithara Entertainments. This Sagar K Chandra directorial of Appatlo Okadundevadu fame has Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menon and Sanyuktha Menon in the lead roles while the music is scored by SS Thaman. Our dear Bhallala Deva aka Rana Daggubati will be seen as Daniel Shekar in this movie while Pawan Kalyan is essaying the role of a cop named Bheemla Nayak in this remake which also has Samuthrakani, Nitya Menen and Samyukta Menon in the prominent roles. Along with them, even Brahmanandam, Murali Sharma as CI, Raghu Babu, Narra Srinu, Kadambari Kiran and Pammi Sai are roped in to play the supporting character roles.

Well, Bheemla Nayak is the remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Rana Daggubati will step into the shoes of Prithviraj and Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of Biju Menon. Pawan will be seen as a super cop in this movie and ace director Trivikram penned the dialogues for this most-awaited movie.

Bheemla Nayak will now be released on either 25th February, 2022 or 1st April, 2022 based on the situation…