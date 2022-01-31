Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya movie will now release on this date

Today is going to be a big day for all the movie buffs as the makers of the most-awaited Tollywood movies like RRR, Acharya and Bheemla Nayak are treating them by announcing the new release dates of these big movies. Just now, we have heard the announcement of the RRR release date and now, Mega Star's Acharya release date is also zeroed in! Guess what, this movie will be out just a month after the RRR release. The makers dropped the official release date poster on their Twitter page treating all the fans of Megastar!



This poster reads, "After a healthy discussion and on mutual understanding, we would be releasing Acharya on April 29th as RRR would be hitting the screens on March 25th.

Going with the details of the Acharya movie, it is directed by filmmaker Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This movie is produced by his son Ram Charan in association with Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Megastar's son Ram Charan Teja also holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. Even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play prominent roles. According to the sources, Chiranjeevi is all set to essay the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Along with this big movie, Chiru is also lined-up with a couple of interesting projects… He will next be seen in Mohan Raja's God Father and Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movies.

Acharya movie is all set to release this Summer i.e on 29th April, 2022!