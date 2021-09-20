  • Menu
Mahesh, Dulquer & others give thumbs up to Sumanth's 'Alone Alone'

Actor Sumanth is currently busy with the works of his two films. One of them is Malli Modalaindi which will revolve around the lives of people who lead a life after a divorce.

Actor Sumanth is currently busy with the works of his two films. One of them is Malli Modalaindi which will revolve around the lives of people who lead a life after a divorce. The actor is promoting the film aggressively. The makers launched a new song from the film which is going viral on social media.

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Malayalam star hero Dulquer Salmaan liked the song immensely.


Sharing the song on social media, Sumanth wrote, "#AloneAlone... The newest addition to my playlist! Love the melody! Good luck to @iSumanth @anuprubens @sidsriram and the entire team!"

Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Loving this track! @anuprubens and @sidsriram you guys rock ! Wishing my dear Anna @iSumanth and the entire team of #MalliModalaindi the very best !! Check out #AloneAlone from Malli Modalaindi."


