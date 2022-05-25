Major: A Paramilitary Officer's Touching Review About The Movies Made Adivi Sesh Extremely Happy

It is all known Adivi Sesh's Major movie is all set to release in the theatres next month… As the date is nearing, the makers have upped their promotional strategies and given a unique thought of unveiling the previews of this movie all over India in various cities. Sesh announced this good news a few days back and today, the Pune preview turned into a grand success. He in fact dropped a small video and showcased how a paramilitary officer turned emotional and happy after watching the movie and treated all his fans…In this video, the audiences are seen cheering up and enjoying the movie completely. The paramilitary officer is seen saying that he had goosebumps while watching the movie. The audience are seen waving tri-colored flags and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' in the video.

A few days ago, the makers dropped the trailer and going with it, a small part of Sandeep's childhood is shown in he wishes to be part of the army and his parents oppose him. Later, they encourage him and he completes his training part! A small glimpse of his love life is also shown. Then comes the main part of the movie i.e 26/11 Mumbai attacks! Sandeep is seen arguing with his senior that he will go upstairs to kill the terrorists even after a danger sign is witnessed.

Major movie is the biopic of 26/11 terrorist attack hero NSG Commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Saiee Majrekar is the lead actress while Shobita Dhulipalla will be seen as a guest of the Taj Mahal hotel who will be seen as a mother of a small girl too.

This movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is produced by Mahesh Babu under his home banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies banners. It also has Prakash Raj and Revathi essaying the role of his parents and Murli Sharma will be seen as his higher official. This movie will be released in 3 languages, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Major movie will now hit the theatres on 3rd June, 2022!