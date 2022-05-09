Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh Looked Terrific As Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Adivi Sesh is stepping into the shoes of great NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan to showcase his life history in the 'Major' movie. He sacrificed his life in the 26/11 terrorist attack saving many innocent people lives. The movie's release date got postponed a couple of times due to Covid-19 but now it is ready to hit the theatres in the first week of next month. So, to up the promotions, the makers dropped the trailer and made us witness a small glimpse of this great soldier's life.

Adivi Sesh also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "The Stars have aligned. The #MajorTrailer has EXPLODED. Here You Go.

Hindi

Telugu

Malayalam

#JaanDoongaDeshNahi



#MajorOnJune3rd".

Going with the trailer, it showcased a small part of his childhood in which he wishes to be part of the army and his parents oppose him. Later, they encourage him and he completes his training part! A small glimpse of his love life is also shown. Then comes the main part of the movie i.e 26/11 Mumbai attacks! Sandeep is seen arguing with his senior that he will go upstairs to kill the terrorists even after a danger sign is witnessed. He is all decided to save the lives of the guests of that hotel and sacrifice his life in the same mission. But his parents proudly open up about his life and applaud him for being a great soldier in the end!

Major movie is the biopic of 26/11 terrorist attack hero NSG Commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Saiee Majrekar is the lead actress while Shobita Dhulipalla will be seen as a guest of the Taj Mahal hotel who will be seen as a mother of a small girl too.

This movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is produced by Mahesh Babu under his home banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures India and A+S Movies banners. It also has Prakash Raj and Revathi essaying the role of his parents and Murli Sharma will be seen as his higher official. This movie will be released in 3 languages, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Major movie was earlier scheduled to release on 27th May, 2022 and now it is pushed by one week so, now this movie will hit the theatres on 3rd June, 2022!