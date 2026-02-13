Cordon and search operation at Rein Bazar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police conducted a cordon-and-search operation in the Rein Bazar area to ensure public safety and curb illegal activities. As many as 37 vehicles were seized for plying without number plates or with tampered number plates.

The operation was led by Charminar DCP Kiran Khare Prabhakar. The intensive search, seizures and verifications were carried out, and a total of 37 two-wheelers were seized for being operated without number plates or with improper or tampered number plates.

During the operation, six rowdy-sheeters were identified, picked up, and their current activities were verified. Additionally, nine suspect-sheeted persons were identified and their details were thoroughly verified.

Police also seized illegal items and weapons, including three knives, one hookah set, five packets of cannabis, and three small gas cylinders that were being used or stored illegally.

The DCP stated that such operations will continue to maintain law and order and instill a sense of security among citizens in the Charminar Zone.