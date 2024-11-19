Makers trimmed ‘Kanguva’ amid mixed reviews

Kanguva, starring Suriya and directed by Siruthai Siva, hit theaters on November 14 with grand expectations. The makers had confidently projected the film to become Kollywood's first Rs. 1000 crore grosser. However, mixed reviews and lukewarm word of mouth have dampened its box office performance, leading to an underwhelming opening weekend.

Despite its massive production budget and significant pre-release buzz, Kanguva has struggled to meet expectations. In response to the criticism, the filmmakers have taken a drastic step by shortening the runtime. Initially 154 minutes (2 hours and 34 minutes), the film has been trimmed by 12 minutes, bringing the new runtime to 142 minutes (2 hours and 22 minutes).

Reports suggest that scenes set in 2024, particularly those in a Goa backdrop, have been heavily edited to tighten the narrative. This move comes in hopes of improving the audience’s viewing experience and boosting the film’s performance in the coming days.

Studio Green produced the high-budget spectacle, featuring Suriya in a dual role. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist, marking his Tamil debut, while Disha Patani stars as the female lead. The film's music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has garnered mixed responses, with some praising its grandeur and others calling it overwhelming.

Whether the reduced runtime will have a positive impact on Kanguva’s box office fortunes remains to be seen. Fans and trade analysts are keenly observing if the changes will help revive the film’s momentum.