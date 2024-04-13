Live
- X bans over 2 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in March
- Tense situation prevailed at Adani Gangavaram Port
- Modi's Roadshow Rescheduled
- INDIA alliance is expected to get huge victory in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in this polls: P. Chidambaram
- District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav warned those who drink and drive vehicles
- Congress and MIM are uniting forces to confront the formidable Modi wave sweeping across the nation: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
- Gopi Thotakura to become 1st Indian space tourist
- BJP is attacking Constitution, we want to save it: Rahul Gandhi in Bastar
- BJP to release its poll manifesto on Sunday
- Gaming industry doesn't require regulation, says PM while interacting with top gamers
‘Makeup Man’ film commences production with a grand opening ceremony
In a grand event at the Film Chamber in Hyderabad, the opening ceremony of the film "Makeup Man," produced by Kumar Mettupalli under Abhiram Movies, marked the directorial debut of Diwakar Yadla.
Srikanth Avthuri, nephew of the late veteran actor Dharmavarapu Subramanyam, makes his debut as the lead. Renowned director Ravi Kumar Choudhary graced the occasion along with producers Lion Sai Venkat and Bharat Parepalli as chief guests.
The film's theme highlighting the pivotal role of makeup artists garnered attention. Director Diwakar expressed his vision to delve into the lives of makeup artists, while the cast and crew expressed their enthusiasm for the project, signaling a promising venture ahead.
