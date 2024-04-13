  • Menu
‘Makeup Man’ film commences production with a grand opening ceremony

'Makeup Man' film commences production with a grand opening ceremony
In a grand event at the Film Chamber in Hyderabad, the opening ceremony of the film "Makeup Man," produced by Kumar Mettupalli under Abhiram Movies, marked the directorial debut of Diwakar Yadla.

In a grand event at the Film Chamber in Hyderabad, the opening ceremony of the film "Makeup Man," produced by Kumar Mettupalli under Abhiram Movies, marked the directorial debut of Diwakar Yadla.

Srikanth Avthuri, nephew of the late veteran actor Dharmavarapu Subramanyam, makes his debut as the lead. Renowned director Ravi Kumar Choudhary graced the occasion along with producers Lion Sai Venkat and Bharat Parepalli as chief guests.

The film's theme highlighting the pivotal role of makeup artists garnered attention. Director Diwakar expressed his vision to delve into the lives of makeup artists, while the cast and crew expressed their enthusiasm for the project, signaling a promising venture ahead.

X