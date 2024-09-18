Malavika promotes ‘Yudhra’ making bold fashion statements

Bollywood beauty Malavika Mohanan look lovely perfect fashion while promoting her latest film, Yudhra. The talented starlet recently appeared in an explosive daring black cutout dress with a slit showing off her bold confidence and style. The outfit laced perfectly onto her curves, but open hair combined with shiny makeup scheme and relatively tinted pink lipstick added a touch of glamour, leaving the fans into awe of her stunning look.

With Malavika actively promoting her movie, Yudhra, that is set to hit the theaters on September 20th, there is a good amount of buzz generated, especially since she has been giving a lot of delightful looks while attending all promotional events.

Besides Yudhra, Malavika is a part of the highly-hyped project, The Raja Saab, that opposite Telugu superstar Prabhas, and this puts her well among the multi-angled actresses in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry as well.

Malavika is constantly making bold fashion statements and promotional pushes, so Yudhra gets quite some buzz before its release.