‘Malli Putti Vachinava’ from ‘Record Break’ creates buzz

"Record Break," a much-anticipated Pan-India film directed by Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao and produced by Chadalavada Padmavati under the banner of Sri Tirumala Tirupati Venkateswara Films, has released its second song titled "Malli Putti Vachinava." The movie has been generating significant buzz with its glimpses, teaser, and trailer, raising expectations among audiences.

The music for the song has been composed by Sabu Varghese, while Varikuppala Yadagiri serves as the writer and singer, adding a significant asset to the film. Chadalavada Srinivas Rao, known for his ambitious projects, is presenting "Record Break" in eight languages, making it a truly Pan-India cinematic experience. Currently undergoing censor work, the film is expected to be released soon, promising to be a source of pride for every Indian.

Expressing his happiness, Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao shared that the teaser and trailer have received positive responses, and the film has been shot in picturesque locations. The artists and technicians, he added, provided unwavering support in all weather conditions during the filming. Rao also announced plans for a grand pre-release event and the imminent announcement of the release date, expressing hope that the audience will thoroughly enjoy the movie.