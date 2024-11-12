Manchu Manoj’s FL from ‘Bhairavam’ is stunning

The upcoming Telugu film Bhairavam, directed by Vijay Kanakamedala, is generating significant buzz, especially after the release of the first look poster of Rocking Star Manoj Manchu as Gajapathi Varma. Produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios, this film boasts a star-studded ensemble, with actors like Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Nara Rohith already creating waves with their character posters.

In his first look, Manoj Manchu is seen in a fierce and rugged avatar, showcasing a powerful and intense demeanor. The poster highlights his bold physique and commanding presence, set against a backdrop rich with traditional motifs, sparking curiosity among fans and film enthusiasts. This fierce transformation marks a significant comeback for the actor, promising a role that explores new depths of his acting prowess.

The excitement around Bhairavam continues to soar with each reveal, as the earlier looks of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Nara Rohith set high expectations for character development and visual appeal. Manoj Manchu’s portrayal of Gajapathi Varma adds to the film’s intrigue, suggesting a storyline filled with drama and intensity.

While Manoj recently impressed audiences with his powerful teaser for Mirai, where he played “The Black Sword,” Bhairavam brings him back to his Telugu cinema roots. The technical crew behind the film includes notable talents like Hari K Vedantam as cinematographer, Sri Charan Pakala as music composer, and Chota K Prasad as editor. The dialogues are crafted by Satyarshi and Toom Venkat.