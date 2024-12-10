Manchu Vishnu reacts on ongoing family issues

The escalating disputes within the Manchu family have become a hot topic in the film industry over the past two days. Amid the tension, actor Manchu Vishnu, who recently returned from Dubai, was questioned by the media upon his arrival at Shamshabad Airport.

Addressing the ongoing issues, Vishnu acknowledged the family quarrels but expressed hope for a resolution. "These are small issues that will be resolved soon. It’s not right to exaggerate a family dispute into a larger issue," he said.

Following his statement, Vishnu proceeded to his residence under heavy private security. The feud reportedly began with a clash between veteran actor Mohan Babu and his younger son, Manchu Manoj. Both parties filed complaints with the police, resulting in registered cases.

The situation intensified after Mohan Babu filed an FIR against his son and daughter-in-law. Meanwhile, Manoj also lodged a complaint at Pahadi Sharif Police Station, alleging threats to his life.

Adding to the turmoil, Manoj issued a press statement last night, leveling serious accusations against his father and elder brother, Vishnu. The unfolding drama has captivated industry insiders and the public alike, leaving fans hopeful for a peaceful resolution.