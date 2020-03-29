Manchu Vishnu reacts to Manoj's divorce

Manchu Vishnu is one of the talented heroes in the movie industry right now. The sensational actor is trying his best to make the most of his quarantine time now to spend time with his family members. The actor recently took part in a special interview on Youtube. Vishnu opened up on several controversies that he is involved in. Also, Vishnu has given clarity on Manchu Manoj's career and choices.

Reacting to Manoj's decision of taking divorce, Vishnu revealed, "It is his decision. It is a big decision. I do not involve more in his life. All I said is to take time. When in confusion, we should not take any decision and so I asked him to take time before coming up with anything."

On the work front, Vishnu is awaiting the release of his new movie Mosagallu.