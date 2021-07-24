Manchu Vishnu wants this actor as MAA President!

MAA elections for the president post have been grabbing the attention of the audience lately. Celebrities like Kota Srinivas Rao, Murali Mohan made some sensational comments regarding the elections which increased the hype even more.

On this note, Manchu Vishnu also made some shocking comments regarding the same.

Talking about Balakrishna, the 'Mosagallu' actor said, "Balakrishna is like a brother to me. If the panel wants to make him the president unanimously, then I will happily accept the decision and I strongly believe that it would be beneficial for so many if Balakrishna becomes the president. In fact, any senior actor who knows the problems in the industry should become the president,".

We have to see if the elections will take place in September as expected or will undergo a new twist. More details on the same will be out soon.