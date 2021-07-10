Mani Ratnam in plans to work with Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu who is awaiting the release of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' patam under the direction of Parasuram also has a couple of projects lined up. If everything goes well, then we might see a project with Mahesh Babu and Mani Ratnam.

In fact, the stars director and superstar wanted to join hands a long time again and the audience are also super excited about the project. But due to the reasons best known to them, the project didn't get materialized. But recently, Mani Ratnam has revealed that he is still interested to work but Mahesh Babu if at all a good script comes to his way. A couple of years ago, the star director planned to do a film with none other than Superstar Mahesh Babu.

Though the fans got super excited to see the crazy combo, the film didn't get materialized. Now, the ace director has announced that he is still willing to work with the 'Sarileru Neekevarru' actor. "I was supposed to direct Mahesh Babu. But the project did not work out. If there is a good story, I would love to work with Mahesh Babu." said Mani Ratnam.

On the other side, Mani Ratnam is currently busy with his upcoming high-budget multistarrer dream project Ponniyin Selvan. We have to wait and see when the director will join hands with Mahesh Babu.