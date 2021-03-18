Mani Sharma walks out of Narappa?

Mani Sharma has always been away from controversies. Mani Sharma's name has never popped up in any controversies. But as per the latest reports, the music composer recently got involved in huge creative differences with a director and walked out of the project.

The director is none other than Srikanth Addala who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie 'Narappa' starring Venkatesh. The movie is going to come out as the much-awaited Telugu remake of the Tamil blockbuster movie 'Asuran' starring Dhanush.

Mani Sharma is on board to compose music for Narappa movie. Recently, while talking in an interview, Mani Sharma said that he is disappointed as there is not much freedom for him in terms of giving music to Narappa movie. On this note, some differences took place between director Srikanth Addala and Mani Sharma which made the latter to walk out of the project. However, the official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

After a long time Mani Sharma is slowly getting back to the form with back-to-back super hit movies. The music composer getting involved in a controversy at this peak time came out as a shocker for the fans.