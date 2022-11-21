Masooda is Streaming on this OTT

Masooda, a horror thriller produced by acclaimed producer Rahul Yadav Nakka under the banner of Swadharm Entertainment, was released in theatres on November 18th. As per the official reports, the film collections are encouraging in all major cities, thanks to favourable word of mouth from the audience.



Meanwhile, Masooda OTT streaming facts are one of internet users' most eagerly anticipated issues. Though the creators have not announced any specifics about Masooda's post-theatrical streaming rights, according to insiders, two big digital streaming services, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar, are front runners to acquire the film's OTT streaming rights. Currently, discussions occur between the creators and the digital platform management. Masooda's post-theatrical streaming rights are expected to be officially announced soon.

Masooda, directed by Sai Kiran Y, stars Sangeetha, Thiruveer, Bhandhavi, and Subhaleka Sudhakar, among others. Prashanth R Vihari composed the film's soundtrack.