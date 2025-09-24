‘Mass Jathara’ release date to be announced this Dussehra; Naga Vamsi confirms

Producer Naga Vamsi has finally revealed plans to announce the release date of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s much-awaited film Mass Jathara, which has been delayed multiple times. Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film features Sreeleela as the female lead and has created significant buzz among fans for its high-octane action and star power.

Originally scheduled for an August 27, 2025 release, the makers had announced a postponement on social media, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates. Now, Naga Vamsi has confirmed that the official release date will be revealed on October 2, 2025, coinciding with the festive Dussehra period. This strategic timing is expected to capitalize on the holiday season and add to the excitement surrounding the film.

Alongside the release date announcement, the producer promised that fans can expect a series of promotions and updates in the coming weeks, keeping the anticipation levels high.

Music for Mass Jathara is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, whose energetic tracks are expected to complement the film’s mass appeal. With Ravi Teja at the helm and Sreeleela joining as the leading lady, the film is poised to deliver the action, drama, and entertainment that audiences have come to expect from a Mass Maharaja movie. Fans are now counting down the days for October 2, when the much-anticipated release date will finally be unveiled.