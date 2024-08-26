‘Mathu Vadalara 2’ gets on track; FL posters create curiosity

The much-anticipated sequel to the sensational hit Mathu Vadalara has been officially announced. Titled Mathu Vadalara 2, the film brings back Sri Simha Koduri in the lead role, with Satya playing a key supporting character. Directed by Ritesh Rana, the sequel is produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu under the Clap Entertainment banner, with Mythri Movie Makers presenting the film. The announcement coincides with the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

The first-look posters introduced fans to the whimsical and action-packed world of Mathu Vadalara 2. In one poster, Sri Simha and Satya are seen in dynamic poses, firing guns, with a building in the background displaying a nameplate that reads "H.E. Team" (High Emergency Team). This teaser hints at a sequel that's even more thrilling than its predecessor. Another poster released by the makers hints at the crime elements that will be central to the plot.

In Mathu Vadalara 2, delivery agents Babu (Sri Simha) and Yesu (Satya) return as special agents, tasked with new challenges that promise major twists, humor, and high-octane action. Joining this quirky universe is Faria Abdullah, alongside a talented cast that includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Ajay, Rohini, Raja Chembolu, Jhansi, Srinivas Reddy, and Gundu Sudharshan.

With Kaala Bhairava composing the music, Suresh Sarangam as the cinematographer, and Karthika Srinivas R handling the editing, the film is set to deliver a captivating cinematic experience. Mathu Vadalara 2 is slated for release on September 13th