Live
- Lord Krishna taught us to walk on path of truth, righteousness: CM Yogi in Mathura
- I want Champai Soren to join BJP and strengthen the party: Himanta Sarma
- EAM Jaishankar hails 'productive' India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable
- Polaris Dawn-SpaceX mission: Crew safety paramount, says Musk
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC to Kick off ISL 2024-25 on September 13
- 23 dead, nearly 6 mn affected by floods in Bangladesh
- Elephants trampled farmer
- Grand Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the district headquarters
- No new SEBI notice, already disclosed in annual financial results: Paytm
- ‘Batenge toh katenge, Ek rahenge toh… ’: CM Yogi’s message on Bangladesh unrest
Just In
‘Mathu Vadalara 2’ gets on track; FL posters create curiosity
The much-anticipated sequel to the sensational hit Mathu Vadalara has been officially announced.
The much-anticipated sequel to the sensational hit Mathu Vadalara has been officially announced. Titled Mathu Vadalara 2, the film brings back Sri Simha Koduri in the lead role, with Satya playing a key supporting character. Directed by Ritesh Rana, the sequel is produced by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Pedamallu under the Clap Entertainment banner, with Mythri Movie Makers presenting the film. The announcement coincides with the auspicious occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.
The first-look posters introduced fans to the whimsical and action-packed world of Mathu Vadalara 2. In one poster, Sri Simha and Satya are seen in dynamic poses, firing guns, with a building in the background displaying a nameplate that reads "H.E. Team" (High Emergency Team). This teaser hints at a sequel that's even more thrilling than its predecessor. Another poster released by the makers hints at the crime elements that will be central to the plot.
In Mathu Vadalara 2, delivery agents Babu (Sri Simha) and Yesu (Satya) return as special agents, tasked with new challenges that promise major twists, humor, and high-octane action. Joining this quirky universe is Faria Abdullah, alongside a talented cast that includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Ajay, Rohini, Raja Chembolu, Jhansi, Srinivas Reddy, and Gundu Sudharshan.
With Kaala Bhairava composing the music, Suresh Sarangam as the cinematographer, and Karthika Srinivas R handling the editing, the film is set to deliver a captivating cinematic experience. Mathu Vadalara 2 is slated for release on September 13th