Meet Vijay Devarakonda's New Family Member 'Strom Devarakonda'

From Tollywood’s ace actress Samantha to Bollywood’s fitness freak Malaika Arora, most of the actors own pets and shower their love on these cute animals unconditionally

From Tollywood's ace actress Samantha to Bollywood's fitness freak Malaika Arora, most of the actors own pets and shower their love on these cute animals unconditionally. When we speak about the Covid-19 lockdown period, most of the actors have got enough time to spend with their family and especially play with their dear pets.

Now, our Tollywood Arjun Reddy 'Vijay Devarakonda' also joined the list and introduced the new family member of his family 'Strom Devarakonda'. He took to his Insta page and made us meet his lovely pet!!!

Introducing Storm Deverakonda ❤️

In this image, Vijay is seen posing with his new pet 'Strom Devarakonda'. They both are seen relaxing on the sofa and posing to cams.

Vijay is looking modish in his new hairstyle… He completely changed his look in this lockdown period and posed in long bob haircut and full beard. He will be next seen in Puri's 'Fighter' movie which has Ananya Pandey as the lead actress.

