Mega 154: Chiranjeevi And Bobby’s Movie Title Will Be Unveiled On This Date

It is all known that Tollywood's iconic actor Megastar Chiranjeevi teamed up with young filmmaker Bonny for his 154th movie. As his last movie Godfather bagged a decent status at the box office, there are many expectations on it. On the occasion of the Diwali festival tomorrow, the makers of this movie are all set to launch the title teaser on social media.



Director Bobby shared the great news through his Twitter page and treated all the fans of Megastar… Take a look!

Along with sharing a small glimpse, he also wrote, "MEGA MASS EXPLOSION in 24 Hours. We are Ready To Make Your Diwali Sparkle Even Brighter with #Mega154 Title Teaser Tomorrow at 11.07 AM Poonakalu Loading Megastar @KChiruTweets Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl @shrutihaasan @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth".

In the video, Megastar is seen in a complete mass avatar holding the 'bidi'. The floral back shirt and golden rings and earrings made him look awesome from his back.

The makers locked the release date on the announcement day itself and thus it will hit the theatres for next Pongal festival. The shooting is wrapped up with continuous schedules. As it is a dream project for director Bobby, he is all set to showcase Chiru in a complete different avatar. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of this movie while Mythri Move Makers are producing this movie.

Casting Details:

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

Mega 154 is all set to hit the big screens on the occasion of the Pongal festival next year!

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!

Casting Details:

• Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar

• Tamannaah

• Keerthy Suresh

• Murali Sharma

• Raghu Babu

• Rao Ramesh

• Vennela Kishore

• P. Ravi Shankar

• Tulasi Shivamani

• Pragathi

• Sreemukhi

• Bithiri Sathi

• Satya Akkala

• Rashmi Gautam

• Uttej

• Getup Srinu

• Lobo

This movie will hit the theatres in the next year i.e on 14th April, 2022!