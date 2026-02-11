APJAC presses govt on Rs. 40,000 cr dues

Vijayawada: APJAC-Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu on Tuesday said that representations highlighting key resolutions adopted at the 4th APJAC Amaravati State Conference held here on February 5 were submitted in writing to Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand. The conference was attended by nearly 12,000 employees in the presence of Ministers Payyavula Keshav and Satya Kumar Yadav.

He said that government dues payable to employees and pensioners have mounted to nearly Rs 40,000 crore, including Rs 25,000 crore pending from the previous government.

APJAC demanded immediate priority payment of retirement benefits to retired employees and dues of deceased employees. It also sought transparency by reflecting individual pending dues in pay slips, payment of 11th PRC arrears, surrender leave, leave encashment, and constitution of the 12th PRC with announcement of Interim Relief.

The association also sought restoration of additional quantum of pension to 15 percent, extension of welfare schemes to outsourcing employees and low-pension beneficiaries, and resolution of various departmental issues.

APJAC welcomed the government’s decision to relax Child Care Leave age limits and thanked the government for issuing 11 GOs restoring facilities to APSRTC employees.