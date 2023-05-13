Mega Hero Varun Tej Will Launch The Teaser Of Samuthirakani’s Vimanam Movie

Vimanam… Now this movie is all trending on social media! Being a beautiful family drama, it has South Indian ace actor Samuthirakani in the lead role. He essayed the role of a handicapped father and encourages his son to become a pilot. The makers dropped an exciting update regarding the tease launch… It will be unveiled by mega hero Varun Tej. The makers shared a new poster on Twitter and upped the excitement level ahead of the teaser launch.

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “Found someone very tall to catch the high emotions of #VIMANAM Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej to Launch the Teaser Tomorrow at 4 PM Landing In Theatres on June 9th”.

The poster showcased Varun Tej in a stylish appeal along with Vimanam movie poster having Samuthirakani and his reel son enjoying a cycle ride.

The earlier released “Rela Rela…” song is completely awesome as it showcased a glimpse of the beautiful relationship between father and son. Samuthirakani and Master Dhruvan looked their best and made us go emotional with their lovely glimpses. Mangli also crooned it perfectly and Charan Arjun added the best tune to it.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Samuthirakani, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Master Dhruvan, Meera Jasmine, Rahul Ramakrishna, Dhanraj, Naan Kadavul Rajendran. Vimanam movie is directed by Siva Prasad Yanala and produced by Kiran Korrapati in association with Zee Studios banner.

Vimanam will hit the theatres on 9th June, 2023…