Chiranjeevi tests Covid positive

Actor Megastar Chiranjeevi tested positive for coronavirus two days after his meeting with the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the proposal of cinema city in Hyderabad.

Announcing the news through micro-blogging site Twitter, the actor said that he underwent coronavirus tests as a part of safety protocol before joining the sts of his upcoming movie Acharya. He also said that he has no symptoms of the virus and has been advised home quarantine.

He further requested all those who met him in the last five days to undergo tests and quarantine themself. "I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon," he tweeted.

Chiranjeevi along with actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and the Chief Minister and other officials attended a meeting at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad.