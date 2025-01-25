Mehaboob Dilse, Sri Satya comes with ‘Nuvve Kavali’ song

The much-anticipated Youthful Song Nuvve Kavali was officially launched today in a grand event. Mehaboob Dilse and Sri Satya are featured in the song, in which lyrics by Suresh Banishetty, with Bhargav Ravada handling the DOP, editing, and direction. The music, which blends youthful energy with heart-touching melodies, is sung by Manish Kumar, who is joined by Vaishu Maya for the female vocals.

Shot across stunning locations in Barcelona, Mexico, and Paris, Youthful Song Nuvve Kavali brings together breathtaking visuals and soulful music. The launch event was graced by a host of celebrities, including Sohail, Noel, Rahul Sipligunj, Roll Raida, Gautam Krishna, Priyanka, Siri Hanumanth, Geethu Royal, and other Bigg Boss personalities.

Sri Satya, visibly excited about the launch, expressed her gratitude, saying, “I have been eagerly waiting for the release of this song. It’s such a joy to see so many friends supporting us today. A heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and blessed us. I am sure the audience will love this song. It was a great pleasure to sing with Mehboob, and I especially thank Bhargav for bringing me on board. I truly hope the song is a huge success.”

Mehaboob Dilse also shared his appreciation for the event's success, stating, “I’m grateful to my friends Sohail, Noel, Vicky, Rahul Sipligunj, Roll Ryda, Priyanka, and everyone who made time to attend. The feedback we’ve received about the song has been overwhelmingly positive. I also want to thank Sravanthi Garu for her support, and a special thanks to Dice Art Films for organizing this event so well. I sincerely hope the audience embraces the song and makes it a big success.”