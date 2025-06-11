Mehreen Pirzada serves seaside glam

Actress Mehreen Pirzada, known for her roles across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Punjabi films, is clearly embracing her wanderlust. Her latest vacation pictures, set against a scenic shoreline backdrop, are capturing attention for all the right reasons—combining effortless charm with vibrant fashion.

In her most recent travel update, Mehreen was seen sporting a striking red and black bandeau top paired with quirky white pants adorned with seashell and marine life prints. The look was both playful and stylish, perfectly matching the beachy setting. Adding to the ensemble, she wore a trendy headscarf and oversized sunglasses, completing the ultimate laid-back seaside aesthetic.

The actress, who made her last big-screen appearance in the 2023 film Spark Life as the character Lekha, has been keeping a relatively low profile in terms of film announcements. However, her regular updates on social media continue to keep her fans engaged and guessing about her next project.

While the cinematic world eagerly awaits her return, Mehreen’s travel diaries are proving to be a visual treat. Her ability to combine travel, fashion, and charm showcases not just her screen presence, but also her flair for lifestyle elegance.