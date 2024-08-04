Melody song from Pan-India Movie ‘Devara’ featuring NTR and Janhvi Kapoor releasing on August 5

It is known that the movie Devara is coming under the direction of the man of masses, NTR, and Koratala Siva. There are already huge expectations for the film. Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead, while Saif Ali Khan is playing a pivotal role. The glimpses and the “Fear Song” from Devara have impressed everyone. Recently, there has been an update regarding the second song from this film. Continuing with the musical promotions, the makers announced that the second song will be released on August 5. The poster designed for this update is impressive. Devara seems to be in full romantic mode, and Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty will be a special attraction.

This melody has been choreographed by Bollywood’s famous choreographer Bosco Martis, known for his viral steps in films like Pathan, War, and Fighter. Fans are eagerly waiting for this magical melody. With Bosco Martis’ choreography and NTR’s unusual steps, this song will impress everyone.

Presented by Kalyan Ram under the banner of NTR Arts, the film is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna. The film is jointly produced by NTR Arts and the Yuvasudha Arts banner. Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and others are playing key roles in this film. Devara Part 1 will release on September 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages worldwide.