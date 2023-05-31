  • Menu
Mem Famous and 2018 - Latest Collections

A couple of Telugu films that were released last Friday are enjoying success at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. "Mem Famous," directed by Sumanth Prabhas and featuring a young cast, and "2018," a Telugu-dubbed Malayalam film starring renowned actors, are attracting audiences to theaters.

As of the fifth day since their release, "Mem Famous" has grossed over Rs. 4.3 crores, while "2018" has earned Rs. 6.5 crores. The upcoming week will determine the further box office performance of these movies.

"Mem Famous" is an entertaining film targeted towards the youth, with Sumanth Prabhas serving as both actor and director. "2018," on the other hand, is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and boasts a well-known cast. Stay tuned to this page for more intriguing updates on the box office collections of these films.

