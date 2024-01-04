Mirna Menon looks graceful in ‘Naa Saami Ranga’

Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming film, "Naa Saami Ranga," directed by renowned choreographer Vijay Binni, is generating significant interest with its engaging promotional material. The posters, initial teaser, and songs have garnered a tremendous response from the audience, building anticipation for the movie.

The latest update from the film introduces Mirna Menon in a key role through a special poster. In the poster, Mirna Menon looks graceful in a traditional saree, adding to the visual appeal of the film. She is playing the role named Manga in the film.

"Naa Saami Ranga" promises to be a wholesome entertainer, featuring a blend of elements such as a captivating love story, friendship, emotional depth, and impactful mass and action sequences. The promotional content has struck a chord with the audience, setting the stage for a promising Sankranti release.

Ashika Ranganath stars opposite Nagarjuna in the film, contributing to the film's romantic angle. Produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasa Silver Screen, "Na Samiranga" boasts a high budget, with acclaimed composer MM Keeravani providing the music and Pawan Kumar presenting the film. The cinematography is handled by Shivendra Dasharadhi. The film's story and lyrics are penned by blockbuster writer Prasanna Kumar Bejawada.

As the release date approaches, the buzz surrounding "Naa Saami Ranga" continues to grow, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience Nagarjuna's latest cinematic offering.