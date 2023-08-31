Live
- Get ready to kickstart the festive season with Super Value Days from 1st till 7th September 2023 on Amazon Fresh
- Inorbit Malls and Nirmaan Organization Unite for Project Dhanush Shakti: Fostering Archer Taniparthi Chikitha's Journey to Excellence
- ‘Jawan’ trailer: SRK’s one man show in dual role
- Grammy-nominated global artist camilo teams up with bollywood star diljit dosanjh on new song “palpita”
- ‘Erra Chira’ motion poster looks scary
- Special Parliament session in September. Prez may address the joint session. Early joint polls possible
- Sithara Entertainments announced their next titled ‘MAD’
- Raghava Lawrence requests to stop giving donations to his trust
- Film financier, ex-Navy employee among three held in Hyd; drugs seized
- New Delhi LG, CM Arvind Kejriwal to flag off 400 electric buses on Sept 5
Just In
Miss India Varanasi Manasaas Satya Bhamain ‘Ashok Galla2’
Superstar Krishna’s grandson and superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla who made a grand debut with “Hero” is working on his second movie under the direction of Arjun Jandyala of “Guna 369” fame.
Superstar Krishna’s grandson and superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla who made a grand debut with “Hero” is working on his second movie under the direction of Arjun Jandyala of “Guna 369” fame. The story for the film was provided by creative director Prasanth Varma. Somineni Balakrishna, an NRI (Film distributor) is producing the movie as Production No 1 of Lalithambika Productions. K Sagar is the co-producer and Nallapaneni Yamini presents it.
The movie features “Miss India 2020” Varanasi Manasa playing the female lead opposite Ashok Galla. Today, she is introduced as Satya Bhama through her first-look poster. Makes her entry in a traditional get-up, she looks pretty in a half saree. The charming smile adds more exquisiteness to her alluring personality.
The makers previously released a glimpse to introduce Ashok Galla’s character on his birthday. It presents the young hero in an action-packed avatar. The actor will be seen in a rugged and massy look in the movie.
Popular composer BheemsCeciroleo who gave blockbuster music for the recent “Dhamaka” is giving the music, while Prasad Murella is the cinematographer and Tammiraju is the editor. Burra Sai Madhav provides dialogues. The other cast and crew details will be announced later. The film’s shoot is currently underway