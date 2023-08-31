Miss India Varanasi Manasaas Satya Bhamain ‘Ashok Galla2’

Superstar Krishna’s grandson and superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla who made a grand debut with “Hero” is working on his second movie under the direction of Arjun Jandyala of “Guna 369” fame. The story for the film was provided by creative director Prasanth Varma. Somineni Balakrishna, an NRI (Film distributor) is producing the movie as Production No 1 of Lalithambika Productions. K Sagar is the co-producer and Nallapaneni Yamini presents it.

The movie features “Miss India 2020” Varanasi Manasa playing the female lead opposite Ashok Galla. Today, she is introduced as Satya Bhama through her first-look poster. Makes her entry in a traditional get-up, she looks pretty in a half saree. The charming smile adds more exquisiteness to her alluring personality.

The makers previously released a glimpse to introduce Ashok Galla’s character on his birthday. It presents the young hero in an action-packed avatar. The actor will be seen in a rugged and massy look in the movie.

Popular composer BheemsCeciroleo who gave blockbuster music for the recent “Dhamaka” is giving the music, while Prasad Murella is the cinematographer and Tammiraju is the editor. Burra Sai Madhav provides dialogues. The other cast and crew details will be announced later. The film’s shoot is currently underway







