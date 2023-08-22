‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ trailer: Fresh & exciting

Captivating duo of star actress Anushka Shetty and the promising Naveen Polishetty come with a rom-com “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty.” Directed by Mahesh Babu P, the theatrical trailer has arrived online.

In the trailer, Naveen Polishetty takes on the role of Sidhu, a stand-up comedian, while Anushka Shetty shines as Anvitha, a skilled master chef. Anvitha’s unconventional proposal to Sidhu, suggesting parenthood without marriage, catches him off guard. As the story unfolds with its intriguing premise, it promises to captivate audiences on the big screen.

Anushka Shetty’s return after a significant hiatus brings fresh excitement, and Naveen Polishetty’s comedic flair shines brightly. Anushka’s timeless beauty and fearless demeanour, accompanied by an engaging musical score, add to the trailer’s allure.

The film boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Jayasudha, Bhadram, Nassar, Abhinav Gomatam, and more, all contributing significantly to this UV Productions venture. With Radhan’s melodious tunes, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” is set to release on September 7, 2023, enchanting audiences across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.







