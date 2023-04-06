MM Keeravani, Raveena Tandon And Other Eminent Personalities Of India Conferred ‘Padma Awards’ By President Droupadi Murmu

On the occasion of Republic Day i.e on 26th January, 2023, the Central Government Of India announced the recipients of the Padma awards for the year 2023. A total of 106 eminent personalities of India are honoured with the prestigious 'Padma Awards' this year which includes 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards.



On 22nd March, President Droupadi Murmu gave away 3 Padma Vibhushan, 4 Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri awards. Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain was also honoured with the prestigious award on that day. Yesterday, President honoured 52 awardees (two Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 45 Padma Shri).



Tollywood's ace music director MM Keeravani, Bollywood's ace actress Raveena Tandon, Vedic scholar Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji and a few others were conferred with the prestigious award on Wednesday. Even former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav received the 'Padma Award' on behalf of his late father Mulayam Singh.

Check out the complete list of 'Padma Award' recipients…

PADMA VIBHUSHAN

• Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous)

• Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous)

• Zakir Hussain

• SM Krishna

• Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous)

• Srinivas Varadhan

PADMA BHUSHAN

• SL Bhyrappa

• Kumar Mangalam Birla

• Deepak Dhar

• Vani Jairam

• Swami Chinna Jeeyar

• Suman Kalyanpur

• Kapil Kapoor

• Sudha Murty

• Kamlesh D Patel

Padma Shri

1. Sukama Acharya

2. Jodhaiyabai Baiga

3. Premjit Baria

4. Usha Barle

5. Munishwar Chander Dawar

6. Hemant Chauhan

7. Bhanubhai Chitara

8. Hemoprova Chutia

9. Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous)

10. Subhadra Devi

11. Khadar Valli Dudekula

12. Hem Chandra Goswami

13. Pritikana Goswami

14. Radha Charan Gupta

15. Modadugu Vijay Gupta

16. Ahmed Hussain & Mohd Hussain (Duo)

17. Dilshad Hussain

18. Bhiku Ramji Idate

19. C I Issac

20. Rattan Singh Jaggi

21. Bikram Bahadur Jamatia

22. Ramkuiwangbe Newme

23. Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous)

24. Ratan Chandra Kar

25. Mahipat Kavi

26. M M Keeravaani

27. Areez Khambatta (Posthumous)

28. Parshuram Komaji Khune

29. Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara

30. Maguni Charan Kuanr

31. Anand Kumar

32. Arvind Kumar

33. Domar Singh Kunvar

34. Risingbor Kurkalang

35. Hirabai Lobi

36. Moolchand Lodha

37. Rani Machaiah

38. Ajay Kumar Mandavi

39. Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande

40. Gajanan Jagannath Mane

41. Antaryami Mishra

42. Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa

43. Prof. (Dr.) Mahendra Pal

44. Uma Shankar Pandey

45. Ramesh Parmar & Shanti Parmar (Duo)

46. Nalini Parthasarathi

47. Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti

48. Ramesh Patange

49. Krishna Patel

50. K Kalyanasundaram Pillai

51. V P Appukuttan Poduval

52. Kapil Dev Prasad

53. S R D Prasad

54. Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri

55. C V Raju

56. Bakshi Ram

57. Cheruvayal K Raman

58. Sujatha Ramdorai

59. Abbareddy Nageswara Rao

60. Pareshbhai Rathwa

61. B Ramakrishna Reddy

62. Mangala Kanti Roy

63. K C Runremsangi

64. Vadivel Gopal & Masi Sadaiyan (Duo)

65. Manoranjan Sahu

66. Patayat Sahu

67. Ritwik Sanyal

68. Kota Satchidananda Sastry

69. Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar

70. K Shanathoiba Sharma

71. Nekram Sharma

72. Gurcharan Singh

73. Laxman Singh

74. Mohan Singh

75. Thounaojam Chaoba Singh

76. Prakash Chandra Sood

77. Neihunuo Sorhie

78. Dr. Janum Singh Soy

79. Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin

80. S Subbaraman

81. Moa Subong

82. Palam Kalyana Sundaram

83. Raveena Ravi Tandon

84. Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari

85. Dhaniram Toto

86. Tula Ram Upreti

87. Gopalsamy Veluchamy

88. Ishwar Chander Verma

89. Coomi Nariman Wadia

90. Ghulam Muhammad Zaz

91. Karma Wangchu (Posthumous)

Congrats to all the eminent personalities of India who are honoured with India's highest civilian awards…