MM Keeravani, Raveena Tandon And Other Eminent Personalities Of India Conferred 'Padma Awards' By President Droupadi Murmu
- MM Keeravani and Raveena Tandon received the prestigious ‘Padma Awards’ yesterday
- Even vedic scholar Chinna Jeyer Swamy was also conferred with this prestigious award!
On the occasion of Republic Day i.e on 26th January, 2023, the Central Government Of India announced the recipients of the Padma awards for the year 2023. A total of 106 eminent personalities of India are honoured with the prestigious 'Padma Awards' this year which includes 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards.
On 22nd March, President Droupadi Murmu gave away 3 Padma Vibhushan, 4 Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri awards. Tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain was also honoured with the prestigious award on that day. Yesterday, President honoured 52 awardees (two Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 45 Padma Shri).
Tollywood's ace music director MM Keeravani, Bollywood's ace actress Raveena Tandon, Vedic scholar Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji and a few others were conferred with the prestigious award on Wednesday. Even former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav received the 'Padma Award' on behalf of his late father Mulayam Singh.
Check out the complete list of 'Padma Award' recipients…
PADMA VIBHUSHAN
• Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous)
• Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous)
• Zakir Hussain
• SM Krishna
• Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous)
• Srinivas Varadhan
PADMA BHUSHAN
• SL Bhyrappa
• Kumar Mangalam Birla
• Deepak Dhar
• Vani Jairam
• Swami Chinna Jeeyar
• Suman Kalyanpur
• Kapil Kapoor
• Sudha Murty
• Kamlesh D Patel
Padma Shri
1. Sukama Acharya
2. Jodhaiyabai Baiga
3. Premjit Baria
4. Usha Barle
5. Munishwar Chander Dawar
6. Hemant Chauhan
7. Bhanubhai Chitara
8. Hemoprova Chutia
9. Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous)
10. Subhadra Devi
11. Khadar Valli Dudekula
12. Hem Chandra Goswami
13. Pritikana Goswami
14. Radha Charan Gupta
15. Modadugu Vijay Gupta
16. Ahmed Hussain & Mohd Hussain (Duo)
17. Dilshad Hussain
18. Bhiku Ramji Idate
19. C I Issac
20. Rattan Singh Jaggi
21. Bikram Bahadur Jamatia
22. Ramkuiwangbe Newme
23. Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous)
24. Ratan Chandra Kar
25. Mahipat Kavi
26. M M Keeravaani
27. Areez Khambatta (Posthumous)
28. Parshuram Komaji Khune
29. Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara
30. Maguni Charan Kuanr
31. Anand Kumar
32. Arvind Kumar
33. Domar Singh Kunvar
34. Risingbor Kurkalang
35. Hirabai Lobi
36. Moolchand Lodha
37. Rani Machaiah
38. Ajay Kumar Mandavi
39. Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande
40. Gajanan Jagannath Mane
41. Antaryami Mishra
42. Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa
43. Prof. (Dr.) Mahendra Pal
44. Uma Shankar Pandey
45. Ramesh Parmar & Shanti Parmar (Duo)
46. Nalini Parthasarathi
47. Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti
48. Ramesh Patange
49. Krishna Patel
50. K Kalyanasundaram Pillai
51. V P Appukuttan Poduval
52. Kapil Dev Prasad
53. S R D Prasad
54. Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri
55. C V Raju
56. Bakshi Ram
57. Cheruvayal K Raman
58. Sujatha Ramdorai
59. Abbareddy Nageswara Rao
60. Pareshbhai Rathwa
61. B Ramakrishna Reddy
62. Mangala Kanti Roy
63. K C Runremsangi
64. Vadivel Gopal & Masi Sadaiyan (Duo)
65. Manoranjan Sahu
66. Patayat Sahu
67. Ritwik Sanyal
68. Kota Satchidananda Sastry
69. Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar
70. K Shanathoiba Sharma
71. Nekram Sharma
72. Gurcharan Singh
73. Laxman Singh
74. Mohan Singh
75. Thounaojam Chaoba Singh
76. Prakash Chandra Sood
77. Neihunuo Sorhie
78. Dr. Janum Singh Soy
79. Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin
80. S Subbaraman
81. Moa Subong
82. Palam Kalyana Sundaram
83. Raveena Ravi Tandon
84. Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari
85. Dhaniram Toto
86. Tula Ram Upreti
87. Gopalsamy Veluchamy
88. Ishwar Chander Verma
89. Coomi Nariman Wadia
90. Ghulam Muhammad Zaz
91. Karma Wangchu (Posthumous)
Congrats to all the eminent personalities of India who are honoured with India's highest civilian awards…