- Samagra Shiksha Employees' Indefinite Strike Enters 28th Day with Unique Protests.
- Aiza Congress Leaders Extend New Year Greetings to Dr. SA Sampath Kumar.
- "Jogulamba Gadwal Police Enforce Strict Ban on Chinese Manja Ahead of Sankranti".
- Namo Bharat RRTS: Fares, Route Map, and Travel Features Explained
- Madire Narsing Rao Named Telangana President of Samajwadi Party SC/ST Cell
- "S. Ramachandra Reddy Attends Aija Premier League (IPL-9) Day 4 as Chief Guest, Lauds Youth for Sporting Excellence".
- Nishikori moved up 32 places to return to Top-100 in ATP Rankings
- Not mandatory to issue notice to Foreigners Registration Officer in a foreigner's bail application: Supreme Court
- Bengaluru Techie, Family Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide
- TN Minister slams Governor Ravi for walking out of Assembly
Mohan Babu Approaches Supreme Court After Bail Rejection in Journalist Attack Case
Tollywood actor Mohan Babu files a petition in the Supreme Court after Telangana High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a journalist attack case.
Mohan Babu, a famous actor, had a disagreement with his younger son, Manchu Manoj. On December 10, 2024, Manoj went to visit his father’s house in Hyderabad, but the security stopped him from going inside. This made Manoj very upset, and he pushed the gates to enter the house. This caused a lot of tension.
While this was happening, Mohan Babu became angry with the reporters who were there to cover the news. He grabbed one reporter’s microphone and hit him, hurting the reporter on his head. This upset many people.
Because of this, the police charged Mohan Babu with a serious crime. He asked the High Court to allow him to get bail, but the court said no. Now, he has asked the Supreme Court to help him get bail.
