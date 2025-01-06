Mohan Babu Approaches Supreme Court After Bail Rejection in Journalist Attack Case

Mohan Babu, a famous actor, had a disagreement with his younger son, Manchu Manoj. On December 10, 2024, Manoj went to visit his father’s house in Hyderabad, but the security stopped him from going inside. This made Manoj very upset, and he pushed the gates to enter the house. This caused a lot of tension.

While this was happening, Mohan Babu became angry with the reporters who were there to cover the news. He grabbed one reporter’s microphone and hit him, hurting the reporter on his head. This upset many people.

Because of this, the police charged Mohan Babu with a serious crime. He asked the High Court to allow him to get bail, but the court said no. Now, he has asked the Supreme Court to help him get bail.