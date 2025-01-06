  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Mohan Babu Approaches Supreme Court After Bail Rejection in Journalist Attack Case

Mohan Babu Approaches Supreme Court After Bail Rejection in Journalist Attack Case
x
Highlights

Tollywood actor Mohan Babu files a petition in the Supreme Court after Telangana High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a journalist attack case.

Mohan Babu, a famous actor, had a disagreement with his younger son, Manchu Manoj. On December 10, 2024, Manoj went to visit his father’s house in Hyderabad, but the security stopped him from going inside. This made Manoj very upset, and he pushed the gates to enter the house. This caused a lot of tension.

While this was happening, Mohan Babu became angry with the reporters who were there to cover the news. He grabbed one reporter’s microphone and hit him, hurting the reporter on his head. This upset many people.

Because of this, the police charged Mohan Babu with a serious crime. He asked the High Court to allow him to get bail, but the court said no. Now, he has asked the Supreme Court to help him get bail.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick